Five multiplier farms tapped to help rebuild hog stocks after ASF losses

Representatives of DA-CALABARZON and participating swine multiplier farms sign a memorandum of agreement on 19 October 2026 for the Swine Repopulation Project, which will provide 1,375 pigs to five farms to help rebuild the region’s hog stocks following African swine fever losses.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in CALABARZON will distribute 1,375 pigs to five swine multiplier farms to replenish hog stocks and support the industry's recovery from African swine fever (ASF).

The DA regional office signed a memorandum of agreement on 19 October with P4R Animal Farm, Holiday Hills, Diamond Field, Abcede and Excell R for the implementation of its Swine Repopulation Project.

The pigs are scheduled for distribution. The agency’s announcement did not specify a delivery timetable or the allocation for each farm.

Under the project, qualified farms with adequate facilities will serve as breeding centers, producing pigs for distribution to farmers’ organizations and small-scale hog raisers in the region.

Participating farms must implement stronger biosecurity measures to protect the animals against diseases, particularly ASF.

The DA said six more multiplier farms would later join the project, but it did not identify them or specify how many pigs they would receive.

The program is being implemented under DA Memorandum Circular No. 10, series of 2026, which seeks to revive and strengthen the country’s hog industry following losses caused by ASF.