Negros El Niño crop damage hits P229M

DUMAGUETE CITY — El Niño has caused crop damage and agricultural output losses in Negros Oriental, totaling about P229 million, the Philippine News Agency has reported.

According to a report from the Department of Agriculture-Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office (DA-PATCO), the value of production lost as of April 18 was P229.881 million.

This comprises rice, corn, high-value crops including fruits and vegetables, fisheries, animals, and agricultural infrastructure in 13 towns and cities.

Mabinay, Bayawan City, Zamboanguita, Vallehermoso, Bais City, Dumaguete City, La Libertad, Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Dauin, Tayasan, and Canlaon City have all been impacted.

Mabinay had the biggest losses, totalling over P90.6 million in high-value crops and around P18.5 million in rice.

Meanwhile, Zamboanguita recorded P23.5 million in irrigation system damage.

The number of farmers and fishermen impacted was 5,193.

According to the assessment, 1,306 hectares are completely ruined and cannot be recovered, while 3,542 hectares are partially damaged and may be recovered.

The organization was concerned that statistics will continue to grow in the coming weeks because not all local government entities had completed their reports yet.