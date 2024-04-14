Free birth certificates, clearances for PWDs, single parents pushed

ACT-CIS Party-list is pushing for a law that will make the acquisition of birth certificates and clearances free for PWDs and single parents.

This is to reduce the expenses of Persons with Disability (PWDs) and single parents in seeking for jobs, the ACT-CIS Partylist will file today a bill to make the documents, which are to be used as job requirements for this sector, free.

In a telephone interview over the weekend, ACT-CIS Representative and Deputy Majority Floor Leader Erwin Tulfo disclosed that under the said bill, the documents such as birth certificates and NBI, police, and barangay clearances, even health certificates, will be free for PWDs and single parents.

“Instead of paying for these requirements, it’s a big help to our m PWDs and solo parents because they can save on expenses, ” Cong. Tulfo, a former veteran broadcaster, said.

He added that, “most of the PWDs are spending for their maintenance or therapy while solo parents are the ones sacrificing for their children.”

“Any savings for them is a big help while they are looking for employment,” said Tulfo.

At present, there is an existing law that the said requirements will be free but only for first time job seekers.

Tulfo said the proposed measure that he will file, solo parent and PWD’s will no longer pay for the requirements for their employment which is a big help for them.