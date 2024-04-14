DMW confirms 4 Filipino seafarers held by Iranian forces

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that four Filipino seafarers are among the 25 crew members aboard the Aries ship operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) seized by Iranian forces on Saturday.

The DMW said on Sunday that they are in touch with the families of the Filipino seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We are also in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the licensed manning agency (LMA), ship manager and operator to ensure the safety and well-being as well as work on the release of our dear seafarers," the agency said.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, meanwhile, said that four Filipino sailors are safe and that the seized ship is, at the time of writing, anchored in a port in Iran.

"[The ship is] anchored in a port in Iran, and the last check is that the four [crew members] are safe," Cacdac told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"But what we are trying to do right now is establish communication with them. We are coordinating with the ship owner to establish a connection with the ship and with the seafarers," he added.

Cacdac said they have not yet communicated directly with the four Filipinos onboard.

"We just got word that they are safe on board. The ship is just anchored [in Iran]," he said, adding that they had already identified the seafarers and reached their respective families.

"We're providing constant updates to their families," he said.

According to Reuters, citing reports from Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized the Portuguese-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz by boarding it by rappelling from a helicopter.

MSC confirmed Iran's seizure of the ship and assured coordination with the relevant authorities for its safe return.

MSC Aries is said to be an affiliate of the international ship management company Zodiac Maritime, partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.