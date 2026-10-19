DFA summons Chinese envoy over 'threatening' remarks

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday summoned Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan over remarks suggesting that China could easily use force against the Philippines, calling his statements provocative and unacceptable.

The diplomatic summons followed Jing's comments during the 15 October Diliman Dialogues in Quezon City.

“If we want to use force, we may easily win,” Jing said during an interview on the sidelines of the forum.

“But no, we will not choose force and we love peace,” he added.

His remarks followed Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s criticism of China as the region's “only” troublemaker amid continuing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro told Jing that his statements were “provocative and unacceptable, and does not contribute to creating understanding.”

She warned that such language could further strain bilateral relations and undermine efforts to improve cooperation between Manila and Beijing.

The DFA also said foreign diplomats should not publicly criticize or taunt Philippine officials and lawmakers performing their duties.

“As a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression and a plurality of voices, and it will not accept attempts by a foreign envoy to intimidate those who exercise them,” the department said.

The DFA said the Philippines would maintain open communication with China and pursue dialogue to manage bilateral differences.

“The Department reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary,” it added.