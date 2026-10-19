Ohio shooting kills one, was not attack on mosque: police

One person was killed Monday in a shooting after a dispute at an apartment complex in Ohio, US authorities said, dismissing initial fears that a nearby mosque was targeted.

A federal agency had said that its agents were responding to a shooting at a mosque in Columbus before police clarified the incident was unrelated to the religious site.

"This was not an attack on the mosque," Sergeant James Fuqua, of Columbus Police, told reporters.

"There are multiple individuals in an apartment complex with some unknown dispute," he said.

"We don't want to rush to judgment, but it's super important that I make it clear that this shooting had nothing to do with an attack on the mosque itself."

He added that one person was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives's office in Columbus earlier wrote that agents were "responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque."

In a further statement, an agency spokeswoman said preliminary information indicated that funeral attendees were exiting the Alrahma Mosque "when shots were reportedly fired by an undetermined number of individuals."

"One individual has been confirmed deceased."