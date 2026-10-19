No Filipinos hurt in Paris, Milan protests — DFA
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The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday that no Filipinos have been reported injured or involved in the protests in Paris and Milan.
Nearly 2,400 people have been arrested in France amid demonstrations over the rising cost of living, with almost 1,000 police officers and gendarmes injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.
In Italy, clashes erupted during protests in Milan, Bologna and Turin over the weekend.
Police used tear gas and water cannons Sunday to disperse demonstrators in Milan, where masked protesters were seen throwing objects at police vehicles. — with reports from Agence France-Presse