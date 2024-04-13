Suspended guv’s rights not violated – Bersamin

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Saturday maintained that the issuance of a 60-day preventive suspension against Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib did not violate the latter’s right to due process.

“The OP (Office of the President) made a thorough assessment of the administrative complaint filed by Board Member Orly Amit against Governor Jubahib,” Bersamin said.

He said the OP found the complaint sufficient regarding Jubahib’s “alleged grave abuse of authority and oppression” in connection with the recall of Amit’s service vehicle without legal basis.

“The issuance of the preventive suspension did not violate Governor Jubahib’s right to due process,” Bersamin said.

He explained that the OP ordered Jubahib’s suspension “to prevent any undue interference” in the conduct of the investigation.

The preventive suspension was ordered only after the issues “were joined in accordance with Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160 and Sections 1 and 4, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, series of 1992.”

“The OP remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in all administrative proceedings,” he said.

Jubahib refused to accept the suspension order, calling it “pure political harassment.”

He said he was not given a chance to address the allegations against him before the suspension order was issued.

“I will only step down if it is the will of the 400,000 constituents who voted for me,” he said.

Bersamin signed the suspension order dated 8 April, issued by Malacañang.