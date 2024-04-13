PN, U.S. marines drill on urban ops

The country’s naval infantry conducted yesterday urban operations training with US counterparts in Maguindanao del Norte as part of Marine Exercise 2024 (MAREX24).

The exercise aims to improve the knowledge and skills of marine soldiers in urban operations as well as prepare forces to confront the complexities of modern warfare.

“Through these activities, we are building a force that is ready to face any challenge, ensuring the safety and security of our nations,” the Philippine Marines Corps said in a statement on Friday.

Marine soldiers have undergone training in close-quarters combat used in clearing buildings of enemy forces, like during the Marawi Siege in 2017.

They also performed practical exercises applying exterior and interior movement tactics with drills held at the 64th Force Reconnaissance Company headquarters.

MAREX24, which started on 8 April and will run until the 19th, is the first-ever bilateral exercise conducted within the Central Mindanao region between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps.

Participants will also undergo training on subject matter exchange exercise and combined field training exercises, focusing on maritime security operations in the littoral, amphibious assault operations, and special operations.

Topics on tactical combat casualty care, urban and jungle operations, logistics, marksmanship, planning and orders development, as well as community relations and humanitarian assistance events are also on tap.