2 plus 1 CCG ship 'swarming' at Bajo de Masinloc

The China Coast Guard has deployed another ship to join the build-up at the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea, maritime security analyst Ray Powell reported Saturday.

In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Powell said the CCCg vessel, with bow number 5303, has arrived at the WPS’ rich fishing ground, within the Philippine exclusive economic zone, to join the two other CCG vessels that have been swarming the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier reported two CCG ships and 25 Chinese maritime militia vessels were already swarming the area.

Powell, a former United States Air Force official and ex-Defense Attaché, said the “CCG 5303 now arriving from the west to join the vessel swarm at Scarborough Shoal.”

He provided digital imagery showing that the third CCG vessel was on a trajectory toward the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

Also, shown in the same image were CMM vessels and two CCG ships closer to the lagoon entrance of the shoal.