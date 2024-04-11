Hurt Filipinos in Hong Kong blaze now at 2

The number of injured Filipinos from the fire that hit a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday has risen to two, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Thursday.

According to DMW, the victim is an elderly Filipina who is a permanent resident of Hong Kong.

She was treated for smoke inhalation.

"She is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Due to her age, doctors decided to observe her condition further," DMW said.

Meanwhile, the first reported hurt Filipino, who sustained injuries from splinters from a broken glass door he had to break through to avoid smoke inhalation, remains in the hospital and is being treated for his wounds.

He just recently acquired permanent residency status in Hong Kong but remains an active member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

"Officers from MWO-HK and the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong (PCG-HK) have met with both Filipinos. They are working together to assist our nationals with their needs," the agency said.

Hong Kong authorities said the fire, which broke out in a densely populated residential building in Kowloon, killed five persons and injured 35 others.