2 pilots died after a navy chopper crashed in Cavite

Philippine Navy Public Affairs Chief Cdr. John Percie Alcos said the naval aircraft, a Robinson R22 trainer helicopter, took off from Sangley Airport in Cavite. The aircraft was conducting a training flight with two pilots on board when it made an emergency landing around 6:00 a.m. near a public market in the area.

“The pilots were rushed to nearby hospitals by the responding teams from the Philippine Fleet and Naval Air Wing, but it is unfortunate that they were not able to make it,” Alcos said.

Alcos noted that a thorough investigation was rolled out to determine the cause of the accident.

The aircraft that recently crashed was the country’s last R22 helicopter.

Alcos said other Philippine Navy aircraft will undergo regular inspection and maintenance to ensure airworthiness.

"Nevertheless, no stone will be left unturned as we endeavor to prevent this kind of accident from happening again,” Alcos said.

The AFP assured all necessary support would be extended to the bereaved families of the aviators who succumbed in the accident.