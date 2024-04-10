Teodoro reminds Filipinos about ‘act of giving’ on Eid’l Fitr

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro reminded Filipinos about the act of giving on Eid al Fit'r, which marks the end of the month of Ramadhan on Wednesday.

“The Department of National Defense is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they break the fast of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” Teodoro wrote in his Eid’l Fit’r message.

“May the Almighty Allah accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy.”

The defense called on the Filipinos to exchange forgiveness and understanding beyond gift-giving.

Teodoro also asked the Muslim community to offer prayers to workers on duty on a regular holiday “that they may be kept safe, together with their families at home.”

“May we also remember to give Zakat charitably to those who need it most. As the Qur'an says, ‘Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the (substance) that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity - for them is a great reward’,” Teodoro said.