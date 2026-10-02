NAGA CITY – Three fishermen were arrested after they were caught using a fine-mesh net, a prohibited fishing tool, in the waters of Sta. Elena town in Camarines Norte on Thursday, 1 October.

The Camarines Norte police said in a report that a joint seaborne patrol, with personnel from Sta. Elena police, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Bicol and Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council, collared “Karding,” 52; “Berteng,” 68; and “Brando,” 58, at around 6:47 a.m. in the municipal waters of Sta. Elena.

Three other still unidentified suspects were able to evade arrest. They are now the subjects of a manhunt.

Camarines Norte police said the suspects were using fine-mesh nets while being unlicensed fish workers, both of which are violations of fishing laws and the Republic Act No. 10654, which is an amendment to the Philippine Fisheries Code.

Seized during the operation is a motorized fishing boat bearing the name “FB CA ROY”, a 6 BBI Isuzu engine, a set of Honda charter pump, two boards, and one set of fishing net.

Also recovered were 320 kilos of various fish worth P8,800.

The suspects are now detained at the Sta. Elena police station while appropriate cases are being prepared against them.