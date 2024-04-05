Robbers cart away million pesos worth of iPhone 15

BAGUIO CITY—An estimated P1 million of iPhone 15 were carted away by robbers after ransacking a cellular phone shop at Session Road here.

According to the Baguio City Police Office, they are now looking for any identification of the unknown assailants who entered the store and used bolt-cutters to open the accordion of the shop.

Investigators said the incident was estimated to transpire in the early morning of Thursday where there are few people in the area.

Based on the CCTV footage, authorities further disclosed that the suspects were able to hide themselves from the eyes of the passers-by by parking an SUV in front of the store.

Probers are also entertaining the possibility of an inside job, as the suspects easily carted away the cellphone units, mostly iPhone 15 that range from P90,000 and above.