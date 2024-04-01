Peralta named PNP OIC

Malacañang has designated Police Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police, vice Gen. Benjamin Acorda, who stepped down after an extended term.

A memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Peralta, who serves as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration, will concurrently head the police organization effective yesterday “until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this Office.”

Acorda was set to retire after he reached the 56-year-old compulsory retirement for PNP personnel on 3 December last year. The President extended his term until 31 March 2024.

Peralta graduated from the Philippine Military Academy under the “Sambisig” Class of 1991. He served as chief of the directorial staff in the PNP.

Peralta also led the Police Regional Office in the Ilocos Region and the Southern Police District of Metro Manila.