FDA emphasizes importance of oral health care

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday reminded the public on the proper selection and use of toothpaste products and its importance to oral health in celebration of National Dental Health Month.

“Oral health is a fundamental component of one’s overall health and well-being,” the FDA stressed.

It noted that poor oral hygiene can lead to several conditions such as tooth decay, gingivitis, bad breath, and periodontal diseases.

It added that some studies have linked poor oral hygiene with an increased risk for respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney disease.

The FDA pointed out that choosing the right type of toothpaste “is crucial in maintaining optimal oral health.”

It advised the public to choose toothpaste that contains fluoride as it prevents tooth decay by making the enamel more resistant to the action of acids.

“Brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste twice daily, using a soft-bristled toothbrush. Replace the toothbrush every 3 to 4 months or as needed,” as it recommended the public to also visit their dentists every six months.

The agency also urged the public to verify the product first before purchasing to ensure that it has been notified with the FDA.

“Use the FDA Verification Portal via their website: https://verification.fda.gov.ph. To check, select ‘Cosmetic Product Notification’ on the left panel, enter the product name or notification number in the search bar, and click ‘Search’,” it said.

The FDA also advised to avoid purchasing or using cosmetic products beyond their expiration date and to report to the FDA any sale, distributuon, complaint, and/or adverse event related to violative cosmetic products at info@fda.gov.ph.