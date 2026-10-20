Calamba fugitive nabbed; gun, motorcycle recovered

Police arrested a regional most wanted suspect in Calamba City, Laguna, on Monday, 19 October, and recovered a revolver and a motorcycle reportedly stolen last month.

The Calamba Component City Police Station said its tracker team and intelligence operatives arrested the suspect, identified only as alias Patrick, at around 2 p.m. in Nazareth Compound, Purok 6, Barangay Sirang Lupa.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued on 12 October by Calamba Regional Trial Court Branch 37 Judge Caesar C. Buenagua for an alleged violation of the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. No bail was recommended.

Police said officers recovered a caliber .38 revolver from the suspect’s right hip during the arrest.

Operatives subsequently recovered a gray Yamaha Mio motorcycle at his residence. The motorcycle had reportedly been stolen at iMall Canlubang on 17 September.

The operation was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody while officers prepared the return of the arrest warrant to the issuing court.