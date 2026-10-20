Calamba fugitive nabbed; gun, motorcycle recovered
Police arrested a regional most wanted suspect in Calamba City, Laguna, on Monday, 19 October, and recovered a revolver and a motorcycle reportedly stolen last month.
The Calamba Component City Police Station said its tracker team and intelligence operatives arrested the suspect, identified only as alias Patrick, at around 2 p.m. in Nazareth Compound, Purok 6, Barangay Sirang Lupa.
The arrest was made under a warrant issued on 12 October by Calamba Regional Trial Court Branch 37 Judge Caesar C. Buenagua for an alleged violation of the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. No bail was recommended.
Police said officers recovered a caliber .38 revolver from the suspect’s right hip during the arrest.
Operatives subsequently recovered a gray Yamaha Mio motorcycle at his residence. The motorcycle had reportedly been stolen at iMall Canlubang on 17 September.
The operation was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device, according to police.
The suspect was taken into custody while officers prepared the return of the arrest warrant to the issuing court.
Police said further investigation and documentation were underway concerning the recovered firearm and motorcycle.