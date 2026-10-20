Police net 12 most wanted in 24-hour regional sweep

Police arrested 12 most wanted individuals in CALABARZON-led operations within 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, 20 October, including a rape suspect tracked down in Samar and a carnapping suspect apprehended in Laguna.

Four other most wanted individuals already in detention were served arrest warrants during the same period, police said.

The operations covered the period from 6 a.m. on 19 October to 6 a.m. on 20 October.

In Laguna, Calamba police arrested alias Patrick in Barangay Sirang Lupa under a warrant for violation of the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Officers reported recovering a caliber .38 revolver from his waist and a Yamaha Mio motorcycle at his residence that had reportedly been stolen in Canlubang on 17 September.

Police also arrested a regional most wanted individual in Cabuyao for service of sentence in a drug possession case, while a provincial most wanted individual was apprehended in Santa Cruz on a firearms charge.

Lucban police and supporting units tracked down the town’s No. 1 most wanted individual in Basey, Samar. The accused faces cases of rape by sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness in relation to the law protecting children against abuse.

Two other provincial most wanted individuals were arrested in Quezon: one in Buenavista for frustrated murder and another in Padre Burgos for an alleged violation of Republic Act 7610.

In Cavite, police apprehended three most wanted individuals in General Trias, Bacoor and Dasmariñas. Their cases involved firearms and theft, drug possession, and two counts of estafa, respectively.

Tuy police in Batangas arrested a provincial most wanted individual for service of sentence in drug and firearms cases.

In Rizal, police arrested a regional most wanted individual in Morong for service of sentence in drug sale and possession cases, and a provincial most wanted individual in Cainta on a drug possession charge.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez police served syndicated illegal recruitment warrants on three detainees. Calaca police separately served an arrest order in a drug sale case on an individual already detained at the Balayan jail.