BUKIDNON — The Department of Agriculture (DA) and World Bank are investing P97.91 million in infrastructure and coffee production facilities for the Bukidnon Tribe in the Daraghuyan Ancestral Domain in Malaybalay City.

The investment, under the P6-billion Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project (MIADP), aims to improve coffee production, processing and market access for indigenous growers recognized for their Arabica beans.

MIADP Project Director Macario Gonzaga said the funding covers P51 million for two farm-to-market roads, P10.45 million for a warehouse and drying facility, P14.76 million for a coffee processing enterprise, P4.1 million for a potable water system and P17.6 million for irrigation.

“MIADP aims to sustainably increase agricultural productivity, resiliency, and access to markets and services of organized farmers,” Gonzaga said.

Construction of the road connecting Sitio Damitan and Sitio Ulanguhon is 65.63 percent complete.

Meanwhile, the Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative has received six of nine enterprise packages, including a solar dryer, delivery truck, processing equipment and nearly P700,000 in working capital.

The investment follows the success of local coffee growers in national and regional competitions.

Bae Masulakamit Gloria Lagawan won first place in the Arabica Washed category of the 2026 Philippine Coffee Quality Competition.

Fellow growers Regino Omarol and Lagawan also placed second and sixth, respectively, in the national round of the 2026 Southeast Asia Green Coffee Competition.