Woman shot after mystery call leads her to Laguna

Gunman flees on foot after shooting 46-year-old from Quezon; motive remains under investigation

A 46-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting after an unidentified caller directed her to a location in Mabitac, Laguna, on Monday, 19 October, police said.

The victim, a resident of Infanta, Quezon, was shot at around noon in Sitio Putat, Barangay Nanguma, according to the Mabitac Municipal Police Station.

Initial investigation showed that she had traveled from Infanta to Famy, Laguna, upon the instruction of her sister-in-law.

While in Famy, she received a call from an unidentified mobile number. A man instructed her to proceed to Sitio Putat in neighboring Mabitac.

Police said the victim was getting off a tricycle at the designated location when a gunman, who was aboard another tricycle, shot her in the abdomen.

The assailant then got off his tricycle and fired another shot at the woman before fleeing on foot toward Sitio Putat.

The victim was taken to General Cailles Memorial District Hospital for treatment. The initial police report did not state her latest condition.

The municipal disaster risk reduction and management office reported the shooting to police at around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators were interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing available surveillance footage to identify the gunman. Police also conducted dragnet and pursuit operations and requested forensic assistance to process the scene.