Dengue cases down from 2025 levels — DOH

THE dengue mosquito – or the aedes aegypti – is wreaking havoc in Albay as the province logged an alarming surge in cases.

The number of dengue cases this year remains lower than in 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday, 20 October.

In its latest report, the DOH said a total of 205,347 dengue cases had been recorded nationwide as of 14 October.

The agency noted that the figure was 22 percent lower than the 261,749 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The DOH also reported that this year's case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 0.38 percent.

The department observed a continued decline in dengue cases.

The agency said 22,095 dengue cases were reported from September 17 to 30, a 2 percent decrease from the 22,479 cases recorded from September 3 to 16.

It added that the number of provinces and highly urbanized cities (P/HUCs) flagged for increases in dengue cases had dropped to nine from 11.

The DOH said the number of cases reported so far this year remained below the alert and epidemic thresholds.