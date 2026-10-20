17 nabbed in 24-hour Calabarzon anti-drug operations

Seventeen people were arrested in 15 anti-drug operations across CALABARZON within a 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday, 20 October, police said.

Rizal recorded five arrests, followed by Laguna with four, Cavite and Batangas with three each, and Quezon with two.

In San Mateo, Rizal, three suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1 on Monday afternoon. Police reported seizing approximately 3.32 grams of suspected shabu valued at P22,576.

Separate operations in Baras and Tanay resulted in two more arrests. The Baras suspect was apprehended for alleged involvement in an illegal numbers game and possession of dangerous drugs, while Tanay police reported recovering approximately 2.08 grams of suspected shabu.

In Batangas, police arrested one suspect each in Batangas City, Lemery and Tanauan. The operations yielded approximately three grams, five grams and 1.6 grams of suspected shabu, respectively.

Laguna police arrested four suspects in separate operations in Mabitac, Calauan, Calamba and Alaminos.

In Calamba, officers conducting a patrol operation in Barangay Sirang Lupa reported arresting a suspect and recovering approximately 1.2 grams of suspected shabu. The three other Laguna arrests were made during buy-bust operations.

In Cavite, separate buy-bust operations in Cavite City, Mendez and Imus resulted in three arrests and the seizure of suspected shabu.

Quezon police arrested two suspects in Tayabas and Buenavista. Officers reported recovering approximately 1.49 grams of suspected shabu in Tayabas and 3.18 grams contained in 17 sachets in Buenavista.