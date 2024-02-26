Senate approves Phl maritime zones bill

The Senate on Monday approved the proposed measure seeking for the establishment of Philippine maritime zones.

During the plenary session, Senate Bill 2492, or the proposed "Philippine Maritime Zones Act of 2023 garnered 23 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and no abstentions from the lawmakers.

Senator Francis Tolentino, the author and sponsor of the measure, said the approval of SB 2492 “marks a significant milestone not only for our legislative body but for our nation as a whole.”

Tolentino thanked his fellow lawmakers “for their dedication, tireless efforts, and collaborative spirit throughout the drafting and deliberation process” of what he described as “crucial legislation.”

He said the measure would serve as a cornerstone of the country’s maritime policy as well as protecting and securing Philippines sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the chamber’s approval of the bill will reinforce the country’s rights as an archipelagic state, especially amid the increasing tension in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Villanueva, who co-authored the measure, said the legislation of SB 2492 can be included in the Philippines’ legal, political, and diplomatic strategies to enforce the rule and law on its maritime domain.

“We reiterate our commitment to protecting our sovereign rights and preserving our territorial integrity and our commitment to upholding an international order based on international law,” he said.

“I believe that this law and all our efforts to protect our territorial integrity are among the greatest legacies we can leave for future generations of Filipinos,” Villanueva stressed, as he thanked Tolentino for shepherding the bill and for accepting his amendments.

During the deliberation of the bill, Villaneuva pushed for the clarification of the acts being penalized under the measure and the emphasis that only the high tide features of the Kalayaan Island Group in WPS are capable of generating a territorial sea under Article 121 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

For his part, Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. said the passage of SB 2492 signifies the Philippines’ firm resolve to protect its sovereign rights over the WPS.

“Through this proposal that has also been passed in the House of Representatives, we are not only waving our flag, we are also emphasizing our principles and stance. We love the Philippines that when there is an oppressor, we will stand up and not be defeated,” he said.

Revilla also pointed out that the Senate’s move to pass the measure is kind of voicing out the country’s clamor for respect for “what is ours.”

“We are passing this proposal in the Senate to inform those who trample on our sovereignty and destroy our natural resources. We will not be muzzled and silent witnesses to your offensive acts,” he said.

“Not especially if you poison our oceans, not especially if you are oppressing our fishermen and robbing them of their livelihood, and not especially if you mock our people and existing laws,” Revilla added.

The maritime zones of the Philippine archipelago shall comprise internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone, and continental shelf.