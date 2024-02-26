Revilla vows more beneficial policies for Filipino elders

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Monday vowed to continue pushing measures that would benefit more senior citizens in the country.

Revilla made the commitment as he hailed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing Senate Bill 2028, also coined as “Revilla Law,” expanding the coverage of Republic Act No. 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016, to include all Filipinos — whether residing in the Philippines or abroad — become recipients of cash gift amounting to P10,000 upon reaching the age of 80 and every five years thereafter, or until the age of 95.

In September last year, the Senate approved, on the third and final reading, the Expanded Centenarians Act.

Revilla thanked Marcos for finally legislating the measure amending the current Centenarian Law, which he described as “good news” for senior citizens as “they no longer need to wait until they age 100 years old” before receiving cash incentives from the government.

“Ang matagal na nating ipinapaglaban para sa ating mga lolo at lola ay tuluyan na nating napagtagumpayan! (We finally won our long fight for our grandparents),” he said.

“This was my promise to the Filipino elders and I’m proud to say that I fulfilled it,” he added.

Revilla, the principal author of the expanded Centenarian Act, said the newly enacted law — granting benefits to Filipino octogenarians and nonagenarians — primarily aims to make sure that every elder "can enjoy the government’s cash grant for them."

The newly legislated policy mandates the National Commission on Senior Citizens to fully implement the Act as well as establish and maintain an Elderly Data Management System.

“This is to assure that all qualified beneficiaries shall receive the benefits they are entitled to receive,” Revilla stressed.

“With all the things our elders have done for our country, we should assure that they will receive all the honor and benefits they deserve,” he added.

Meanwhile, Revilla introduced the SB 262 or the “Abot-Kayang Gamot, Bitamina at Gatas para sa Malusog na Senior Citizen Act” targets to expand the grant of 20 percent discount and exemption from value-added tax currently being enjoyed by elders —to include other items such as supplements, vitamins, herbal products, formulated milk, among others.

Revilla also filed SB 1573, seeking to lower the age of those covered by the “Expanded Senior Citizens Act”—bringing the age down to 56 years old.

“Hindi dito matatapos ang pagpupursigi natin para mas mabigyan pa ng pagpapahalaga, pagkilala, at pagmamahal ang ating mga lolo at lola, arami pa tayong panukala na isusulong para maipasa (Our efforts to appreciate, recognize, and show our love to our grandparents will not end here, we still have to work on the legislation of more proposed measures for the benefit),” the senator said.