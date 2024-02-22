Student leaders in Cavite take stand against online abuse, exploitation

Student leaders from Cavite are speaking out against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

About 30 high school student leaders from Tagaytay, Trece Martires, Naic, Silang, and General Mariano Alvarez participated in the activity organized by the Save the Children Philippines under its Protect Children Philippine Project.

According to Save the Children Philippines, it has trained over 18,000 children and adults in ensuring the safety and well-being of children through the online PCPh Project.

"Most of us are not familiar with the terms OSAEC and CSAEM, so we need to learn about such terminologies because there are the stepping stones I see for us, the youth, to raise awareness," Aleah, President of the Supreme Secondary Learner Government at Tanza National Comprehensive High School.

"Through this, we can give voice and courage to those who have become victims of such cases," she added.

The Province in Cavite ranks third in the country with destinations for suspicious OSAEC-related transactions and largest proportion of domestic senders on OSAEC-related remittances.

"We should know how to speak up for the truth and our rights. So, if we know that what we see online is not right, report it, do not share it. In that simple act, you are already making a big difference," Aleah said.

SCP advocated for the passage of Republic Act 11930 or the Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM Law in 2022 and actively participated in developing its implementing rules and regulations in 2023.

While legal safeguards are in place, SCP firmly believes in the vital role of children's active participation in fostering a safer online environment.