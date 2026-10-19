Victim in stable condition; bullying eyed as possible motive

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna — A 12-year-old Grade 7 student was wounded in the neck after allegedly being stabbed by a classmate during a school break on Monday, 19 October.

According to the incident account, the attack occurred shortly after noon at San Pablo City Science High School in Barangay San Jose.

The classmate, also 12, allegedly called the victim to the side of a school building before stabbing the student with what the report described as a two-inch knife.

Teachers immediately assisted the wounded student and brought the child to a hospital. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

The child allegedly involved fled after the incident but was later placed under the care of the Local Social Welfare and Development Office for appropriate intervention.