The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) maintained that its personnel upheld maximum tolerance while the Altermidya Network condemned police violence against journalists covering a farmers’ protest Monday in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Central Office.

In a statement released Monday evening, the QCPD said it deployed personnel in front of the DAR along Elliptical Road in Quezon City to maintain order and help ensure public safety during the rally, which was attended by approximately 80 individuals.

“QCPD personnel are performing their duties with maximum tolerance, fairness, impartiality, and professionalism, while respecting the rights of those gathered and the public,” the QCPD said.

The demonstrators proposed erecting a temporary shelter made of bamboo poles beside the DAR premises. However, the QCPD said the proposal was not allowed because the protesters had yet to present the required permit or authorization from the local government.

“Despite the dialogue, protesters proceeded to erect the structure, prompting police personnel to dismantle it,” the QCPD said in a social media post on Facebook.

The QCPD reported that several police officers sustained injuries and were brought to the Philippine National Police General Hospital for medical attention.

Media condemns police violence

The Altermidya Network condemned the attacks on community journalists covering the farmers’ protest.

“Quezon City police attempted to nab Bulatlat reporter Aaron Ernest Cruz while the protest was ongoing, even as Cruz identified himself as a member of the media and was visibly wearing his press ID,” the network said in its statement.

“In a video recording, Cruz was seen being surrounded and dragged by police officers, his shirt torn by the apparent manhandling. As of writing, Cruz received first aid treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. He also reported that his bag went missing,” it added.

The network also reported that an Altermidya Network intern was targeted by police during the attempted dispersal, with officers pulling the intern and attempting to drag them away from the protest.