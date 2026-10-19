Tension rise between QCPD personnel and protesters over bamboo-poled shelter in front of DAR Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, 19 October 2026.

Demonstrators on Monday proposed erecting a temporary shelter made of bamboo poles beside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) premises, but the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the proposal was not allowed due to the lack of a permit, prompting its personnel to dismantle the structure.

In a social media post on Facebook, the QCPD stated it engaged in a dialogue with the protest leader regarding the proposed erection of a temporary shelter beside the DAR premises.

“The proposal was not allowed pending the presentation of the required permit or authorization from the local government,” the QCPD said.

“Despite the dialogue, protesters proceeded to erect the structure, prompting police personnel to dismantle it,” it added.