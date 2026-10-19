QCPD dismantles bamboo shelter near DAR premises due to lack opermit
Demonstrators on Monday proposed erecting a temporary shelter made of bamboo poles beside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) premises, but the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the proposal was not allowed due to the lack of a permit, prompting its personnel to dismantle the structure.
In a social media post on Facebook, the QCPD stated it engaged in a dialogue with the protest leader regarding the proposed erection of a temporary shelter beside the DAR premises.
“The proposal was not allowed pending the presentation of the required permit or authorization from the local government,” the QCPD said.
“Despite the dialogue, protesters proceeded to erect the structure, prompting police personnel to dismantle it,” it added.
The QCPD, however, reported that several officers sustained injuries and were brought to the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital for medical attention.