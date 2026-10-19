Alex Eala started strong in her Ningbo Open campaign as she swept world No. 32 Diane Parry of France, 6-3, 6-1, in the Round of 32 in China on Monday.

The 21-year-old Eala only needed 67 minutes as she advanced to the Last 16 of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500-level competition.

It was sweet victory for the world No. 20 Eala after her early exits in the Singapore Tennis Open and Wuhan Open.

Tied at 3-3, Eala broke the 24-year-old Parry’s serve to take the first set.

In the second set, Eala held her serve as she won four straight games en route to the victory.