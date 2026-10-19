Eala ends slump, sweeps French rival
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Alex Eala started strong in her Ningbo Open campaign as she swept world No. 32 Diane Parry of France, 6-3, 6-1, in the Round of 32 in China on Monday.
The 21-year-old Eala only needed 67 minutes as she advanced to the Last 16 of the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500-level competition.
It was sweet victory for the world No. 20 Eala after her early exits in the Singapore Tennis Open and Wuhan Open.
Tied at 3-3, Eala broke the 24-year-old Parry’s serve to take the first set.
In the second set, Eala held her serve as she won four straight games en route to the victory.
Eala will face the winner between world No. 66 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and world No. 13 Diana Shnaider of Russia in the Last 16.