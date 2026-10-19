PCSDS releases preliminary findings on 19 October; laboratory tests to establish cause of death

PALAWAN — The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) disclosed Monday, 19 October, that a preliminary examination of a dead dugong found in Sofronio Española revealed injuries potentially associated with blast fishing, prompting further investigation into the marine mammal's death.

The agency, however, emphasized that the findings remain preliminary and that the cause of death has yet to be established.

The dugong was discovered on 17 October in Sitio Mananap, Barangay Punang, Sofronio Española, after a concerned citizen alerted authorities to a social media post about the dead marine mammal.

PCSDS received the report at approximately 10:58 a.m. and coordinated with local authorities to examine the animal.

Philippine Coast Guard veterinarian Lt. Ned Cassey B. Tablac conducted a necropsy with assistance from PCSDS wildlife enforcement personnel.

The examination revealed injuries that could be consistent with trauma associated with explosives used in illegal fishing, raising questions about possible human involvement in the animal's death.

However, the agency has not confirmed that dynamite fishing caused the injuries or the dugong's death.

Tissue samples were collected for laboratory analysis to help determine the cause of death. The results will form part of the final investigation report.

Following the examination, the animal's remains were buried with assistance from local environment personnel and Barangay Punang officials.

Dugongs are marine mammals that feed primarily on seagrass and play an important role in maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems.

The species is classified as critically endangered under Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Resolution No. 23-967, underscoring the importance of protecting its remaining populations and habitats.

PCSDS urged coastal communities to immediately report dead, injured or distressed marine wildlife to authorities to facilitate proper documentation, examination and investigation.