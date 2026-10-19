Two other suspects flee; six meters of electrical wire recovered

TANAY, Rizal — Caretakers caught a man allegedly stealing electrical wires inside a cemetery in Barangay Kat-Bayani on Sunday, 18 October, while two other suspects escaped, police reported.

According to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary, the caretakers were making routine rounds at Himlayan Bayan Cemetery in Sitio Suyok at around 10:45 a.m. when they noticed a man inside a restroom.

Police said the caretakers confronted the suspect, identified only as “Jayson,” after seeing him holding pliers with electrical wires scattered on the floor.

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee but was restrained by the caretakers. Two other individuals, identified in the report by the aliases “Tatan” and “Ernesto,” fled the scene.

The caretakers sought assistance from the Tanay Municipal Police Station. Recovered items included a bag containing approximately six meters of electrical wire valued at ₱800, a pair of pliers and a bulb receptacle.

Police said the arrested suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and brought to the station for documentation.