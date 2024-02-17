Death toll in Davao de Oro landslide now at 96

The death toll from the deadly landslide in the town of Maco, Davao De Oro climbed to 96.

Based on their municipal update as of 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the number of people still missing was 18.

Meanwhile, Maco Mayor Arthur Carlos Voltaire Rimando urged the public to pray for the victims of the landslide.

"Lagi tayong mag-ingat mga Dabawenyo at patuloy tayong magdasal para sa mga taong naapektuhan ng insidente (Let's take care Davaoeños and continue praying for those who have been affected by the incident)," he said.

On Friday, Rimando led the distribution of relief goods to the people of Barangays New Leyte and Panoraon in Maco.

He also assessed the damages caused by the previous rains in the two barangays.

Not only humans

Workers from the province's veterinary office have also started rescuing dogs and cats from the rubble and hiding in abandoned houses in landslide-hit Barangay Mainit.

As of 14 February, 23 dogs and 27 cats have been saved by the Provincial Veterinary Office.

"Sa mga nakaila o nawalaan ug binuhing hayop atol sa nahitabong trahedya sa Masara, mamahimong mo coordinate sa buhatan sa Municipal Agriculturist Office sa Maco (For those who know or lost a pet during the Masara tragedy, you can coordinator with the Municipal Agriculturist in Maco," Rimando said.

"Sa mga gusto mo extend ug tabang ug donar para sa dugang panginahanglanon sa mga rescued animals (Those who want to extend help and donate for the additional needs of the rescued animals, just coordinate with us)," he added.