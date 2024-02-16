Bong Go lauds groundbreaking of SHC in Zamboanga del Sur

On February 14, Senator Bong Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, commended the Department of Health and the local government of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur. He also praised Congresswoman Divina Grace Yu, Governor Victor Yu, Mayor Gerry Paglinawan, Vice Mayor Edgardo Jamero, and others for their work in establishing a new Super Health Center in the town.

Go emphasized the importance of a strong healthcare system, particularly in light of the lessons learned during the pandemic, especially in the grassroots.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established.

In line with his commitment to safeguard the well-being of Filipinos, Go also said that residents may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Margosatubig Regional Hospital and Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center in Pagadian City.

Republic Act No. 11463 was principally authored and sponsored by Go. There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, and each Malasakit Center acts as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. Under the center, relevant agencies are housed under one roof to help reduce patients' hospital expenses to the lowest possible amount.

Go also cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Sominot, Tigbao, and Vincenzo Sagun. He also supported the construction of a new two-story public market in San Pablo.

Aside from these projects, Go supported road concreting projects in Sominot, Tabina, and Tambulig. He also supported the construction of an evacuation center in Tigbao. In Tukuran, he supported the construction of the NRJ Camanga-Tabuan-Man-Ilan-Manlayag-NRJ Navalan Road and the installation of solar streetlights.