Bato Dela Rosa urges Comelec to help people withdraw PI signatures

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Wednesday urged the Commission on Elections to hasten its issuance of directives to assist individuals seeking the withdrawal of their signatures in the People’s Initiative forms—pushing for Charter change.

"Please bilisan niyo ‘yan para mabigyan niyo ng guidelines ‘yung mga tao niyo doon sa baba dahil ‘yung mga tao naman niyo sa baba, they’re willing to do that kung may clearance sa’yo," Dela Rosa asked Comelec chairperson George Garcia.

The senator said it is incumbent on the part of Comelec to act on the request of those people “who thought they were tricked” for signing a petition in exchange for social welfare benefits.

“Please bilisan niyo ‘yan para mabigyan niyo ng guidelines ‘yung mga tao niyo doon sa baba dahil ‘yung mga tao naman niyo sa baba, they’re willing to do that kung may clearance sa’yo (Please fast track the issuing of guidelines to those officers on the ground as they’re willing to do that if there’s a clearance from you,” he further urged Garcia.

The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation launched a series of investigations after Dela Rosa and several other senators raised alarm on the alleged signature-buying in the PI campaign.

Dela Rosa reiterated that the ongoing PI signature campaign seeks to amend Article 17, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution, allowing members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to vote jointly in a constituent assembly.

He said such action would “erode the checks and balances” in the bicameral system of the Legislative Department.