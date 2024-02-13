Binay to PIRMA: Divulge organizational structure

Senator Nancy Binay urged the People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action to divulge their group's organizational structure.

This came after it was revealed during the resumption of public inquiry on the signature campaign for People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday that PIRMA has been non-existent for the past two decades.

The Securities and Exchange Commission revoked PIRMA’s registration on 10 February 2024 after it failed to submit reportorial requirements.

During the hearing, Binay asked PIRMA’s lead convenor Noel Oñate to reveal the members, noting that organizational structure would provide weight to the People's Initiative campaign, especially when required to undergo a constitutional process.

“Maybe just for submission, kasi for this type of initiative kailangan may organizational chart, 'di ba? So maybe we can ask Mr. Oñate or Atty. [Anthony] Abad, ano po ba ang organizational setup ninyo pagdating dito sa People's Initiative. For example, dito sa Caloocan, sa NCR: a certain proponent, Jose Isagani M. Gonzales, miyembro ba ng grupo n'yo itong si Gonzales?” she asked.

Binay stressed the PI campaign could not be undertaken without a working organization.

“Ito bang mga nag-submit na 211 sa Comelec, bahagi ba sila ng organizational charts ng -hindi ko alam kung proper pang tawaging PIRMA because PIRMA does not exist, 'di ko alam kung anong bagong pangalan n'yo. May ganun ba kayong organizational setup,” she said.

Lawyer Alex Avisado, Oñate’s legal counsel, said only PIRMA’s officer in charge of operations, Lawyer Red Tuazon, can answer all inquiries related to the organization’s personnel and volunteers.

But, Tuazon was not in the hearing on Tuesday.

Oñate previously denied he is acquainted with Tuazon.