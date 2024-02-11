8 Chinese ships interfere with PCG's patrol

The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday said it has completed a nine-day patrol operation in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal) in Zambales with eight Chinese vessels interfered in the country's maritime activity.

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, ordered the deployment of the 97-meter multi-role response vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) in Bajo de Masinloc last 1 February, “to ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen in the area and to safeguard them from further harassment.”

Gavan said the PCG vessel monitored the presence of four Chinese Coast Guard vessels with bow numbers 3105, 3302, 3063, and 3064, shadowing the BRP Magbanua throughout the mission.

“These CCG vessels shadowed the PCG vessel on more than 40 occasions, with the closest distance being 176 meters from its side,” he said.

Gavan said the CCG vessels also performed “dangerous and blocking maneuvers at sea” against BRP Teresa Magbanua at least four times.

The CCG ships also crossed the bow of the PCG vessel twice.

Gavan said the Chinese ships’ movements were “reckless disregarding the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea or COLREGS.

During the patrol, the PCG also monitored the presence of four vessels being operated by the Chinese Maritime Militia.

The Chinese vessels challenged the presence of BRP Teresa Magbanua in Bajo de Masinloc through radio communication.

“Nevertheless, the PCG vessel professionally engaged both the CCG and CMM vessels… reiterating the clear and principled position of the Philippines in accordance with international law,” said Gavan.

“The Philippine Coast Guard assures the public that we will remain steadfast in our commitment to the President and the Filipino nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed that the CCG 3302 was the same ship that fired water cannons against the civilian vessels operated by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources while delivering assistance to Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal on 9 December last year.

The CCG 3063 was also identified as the same ship that shot jets of water against Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal on 27 January 2014.

On the other hand, the PCG distributed food packs and groceries to the Filipino fishermen during their patrol operation.

Gavan said the PCG personnel were able to assist a total of 14 Filipino boats fishing in the Scarborough Shoal throughout the maritime patrol operation.

The PCG chief said they have intensified their in the shoal after Filipino fishermen were harassed by the CCG vessels last month.

On January 12, a Chinese vessel chased Jack Tabat and his fellow fishermen onboard a fishing boat “Legendary Jo.”

According to Tabat, about five CCG personnel aboard a rubber boat grabbed them and forced them to return to the sea the seashells they caught at the southern entrance of Bajo de Masinloc.

They were not allowed to depart the shoal unless they returned their catch.

Gavan maintained that the Bajo de Masinloc, located approximately 124 nautical miles west of Zambales, is right within the 200-nautical mile Philippine exclusive economic zone.

“The activities of the Filipino fisherfolk and of the PCG in the area are consistent with national laws and the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

China has repeatedly ignored the fact that Bajo de Masinloc has been a traditional fishing ground for Filipino fishermen as affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling.

Beijing claimed almost the entire portion of the South China Sea, which overlaps the territorial claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.