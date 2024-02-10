Phl, US wrap up 3rd maritime cooperative activity in WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Saturday said it just wrapped up the third reiteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity with its counterparts from the United States Indo-Pacific Command conducted in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the latest bilateral activity underscored both nations' firm commitment to reinforce security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippine Navy’s BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS 15) with an embarked AW109 Naval Helicopter and the US Navy’s USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with an MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter onboard participated in the activity held on Friday.

Trinidad said the MCA is part of a series of operations designed to foster enhanced interoperability between the two allied forces, with a concentrated focus on advancing maritime security and heightening maritime domain awareness.

“The MCA has become a routine activity for both Filipino and U.S. militaries to continuously enhance interoperability through the conduct of maritime security and maritime domain awareness operations,” he added.

The participating military assets undergo communication exercises, photo exercises, and division tactics or Officer of the Watch Maneuver.

AFP Chief of Staff, General Romeo Brawner Jr., said the continuous maritime cooperative activity “manifests the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the U.S. militaries.”

“It demonstrates our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and fosters closer cooperation towards further enhancing our maritime capabilities,” Brawner added.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of AFP’s Western Command, said all activities were designed to improve the coordination and cooperation between the two forces in various maritime scenarios

“These cooperative ventures serve not just as training for our forces at sea but as a clear signal of our shared resolve to maintain regional peace and security,” he stressed.

In early January this year, at least two Chinese navy vessels were monitored shadowing three Filipino ships while the Philippines conducted the second reiteration of joint maritime air exercises in the portion of the WPS near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

The Philippines and US assets have successfully conducted joint maritime patrols despite China’s presence in the area.