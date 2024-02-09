Remulla instructs Quezon provincial prosecutor to probe arrest of film director

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stated on Friday that he has directed the provincial prosecutor of Quezon to guarantee that the reported arrest of a film director in the province is met with justice.

The statement of Remulla was in connection with the arrest of film director Jade Castro on 1 February due to the burning of a modern jeepney.

Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Jose Mico Clavano IV in a statement said Remulla issued the directive to the prosecutor of the province.

“The Secretary has instructed the Provincial Prosecutor of Quezon, through the National Prosecution Service, to make sure that justice is dispensed with appropriately and expeditiously. On this case specifically, the respondents have already waived their rights under Article 125 of the RPC in order to submit a counter affidavit where the prosecutor will evaluate their defences,” Clavano said.

To recall, a group of film directors considers the arrest of fellow director Castro "very questionable," especially as there is plenty of evidence that can prove his innocence.

Castro and three others were arrested on 1 February after they were identified by witnesses as the ones who burned down a modern jeepney in Catanauan, Quezon.

Mark Meily, president of the Director's Guild of the Philippines Inc., also questioned the credibility of the testimony of witnesses who pointed to Castro, especially since the burning of the e-jeep happened at night, and the perpetrators were wearing face coverings.

The report indicated that surveillance video revealed Castro and his friends were in the town of Mulanay, approximately 30 minutes from Catanauan, at the time of the incident.

Meily expressed concern about the credibility of the testimony and felt disheartened by the police's doubts about the authenticity of the footage and the investigator's aggressive stance against Jade.