Alex Gonzaga is savoring a new chapter of motherhood as she gave followers a glimpse inside the nursery prepared for her son, Isaac.

In a vlog posted Sunday, the actress and content creator showed baby Isaac’s special corner at home, a space that has taken on an even deeper meaning now that she and husband Mikee Morada finally have their little boy with them.

For Alex, completing the nursery was about more than decorating a room. It represented an answered prayer and a milestone she had long hoped to experience.

“Hindi kumpleto ang baby’s room kung walang baby. Thank you, Lord Jesus, and thank you for everyone na nagdasal para sa amin at ngayon ito na si baby,” Alex said.

Her words reflected her gratitude to those who supported and prayed for the couple throughout their journey toward parenthood.

Alex and Mikee welcomed Isaac in August, beginning a new season in their lives as first-time parents.

Now, the nursery that was once simply a room waiting to be filled has become baby Isaac’s own little corner—a place carrying the joy, gratitude and answered prayers of his parents.