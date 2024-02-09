FDA warns vs purchase of unregistered dietary supplement

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned the healthcare professionals and the general public against purchasing and consuming of an unregistered dietary supplement.

In an advisory, the FDA warned against purchasing and consuming "Glo Healtg Biotin Fudge Gummies - Dietary Supplement."

Through its online monitoring or post-marketing surveillance, the FDA found out the said dietary supplement is not registered and has no certificate of product registration.

The manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.

"Since this food supplement has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it added.

It also warned all concerned establishments not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food supplement until CPR is issues, "otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.