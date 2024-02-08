PBBM calls for Muslims to be 'agents of transformation'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Muslims to be “agents of transformation” to make the Philippines inclusive, peaceful, and progressive for every Filipino.

In his message on Thursday, Marcos mentioned the significance of the Prophet Muhammad's journey and its lessons for the nation as he extended his greetings to Filipino Muslims in observing the holy occasion.

"As one of the most celebrated events in Islam, The Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gives a perfect picture of the rewards that our Muslim brothers and sisters may reap by having faith in the All-Hearing and All-Seeing Allah," said Marcos in a statement.

He emphasized the importance of the journey as a reminder of Allah's power and the blessings bestowed upon those who remain faithful.

"More than that, the narrative also magnifies the glory and might of Allah who revealed, during this difficult and perilous journey, the virtue of pursuing righteousness and the incomparable prize that await us when we remain true and devoted to our faith and our convictions," Marcos added.

The President encouraged Filipinos to emulate the Prophet's resilience and strength as they face challenges.

"As you commemorate this splendid miracle through your prayers and supplication, may everyone be reminded that your gatherings, daily worships, and the account of this miraculous event were given for us to hold on to for strength and reinvigoration in times of despair," he said.

He further urged Filipinos to use this occasion to promote peace, inclusivity, and progress. "Let this occasion imbue us with increased courage and optimism as we collectively face and transform the future of our nation to be more peaceful, inclusive, and progressive for all Filipinos to enjoy," Marcos concluded.

The night of Isra Wal Mi'raj is when Prophet Muhammad rose to the seven stages of heaven and began his miraculous journey from Mecca to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In observance of the Al-Isra' Wal Mi'raj, Malacañang has proclaimed 8 February as a holiday in Muslim Mindanao's Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and other Muslim-majority territories.