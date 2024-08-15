Marcos creates new Shari’a courts

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed legislation establishing more courts under Shari'a law, oftentimes known as Islamic religious law, in the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Chief Executive signed Republic Act 120181 amending Articles 138, 147 and 150 of Presidential Decree No. 1083 or the "Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines,” as well as the pertinent clauses of Batas Pambansa Blg. 129 or "The Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980."

The new legislation calls for the establishment of twelve circuit courts all throughout the nation and three more Shari'a judicial districts.

With five courts in the sixth district, three in the seventh, and four in the eighth district, the total number of Shari'a circuit courts has increased from 51 to 63.

Previously, there were only five Shari’a judicial districts established under Presidential Decree No. 1083.

These districts encompassed the following areas: the first district in the province of Sulu; the second in Tawi-Tawi; the third in Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Dipolog, Pagadian, and the cities of Zamboanga; the fourth in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Iligan, and Marawi; and the fifth in Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and the city of Cotabato.

Under Republic Act 120181, three additional Shari’a judicial districts were created. These are: the sixth district, covering Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City, and provinces in Regions XI and XIII; the seventh district, covering provinces in Regions VI, VII, and VIII; and the eighth district, covering Metro Manila, provinces in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V and the Mimaropa region (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan).

The new courts are distributed as follows: five in the sixth district, three in the seventh, and four in the eighth district.

According to Malacañang, the law takes effect in mid-August 2024.