Czech reaffirms strong support for AFP modernization

The Czech government has reaffirmed strong support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program, said the Department of National Defense on Thursday.

In a statement, the DND said Undersecretary of National Defense Irineo Espino recently met with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Philippines, Karel Hejč, to common security challenges between their nations.

The Philippines and Czech agreed to uphold international law especially focusing on international maritime law.

During the meeting, both officials discussed several prospects for long-term defense cooperation under the 2017 Agreement on Defence Cooperation and the 2021 Memorandum of Understanding concerning Cooperation in the Area of Defense Industry and Logistics between the DND and the Czech Ministry of Defence.

In reiterating the Czech’s support for the AFP modernization initiatives, Hejč also expressed his country’s willingness to pursue government-to-government cooperation, explore joint manufacturing arrangements, and offer financing options for potential projects with the Philippines.

He also presented defense products, ranging from small arms to various defense platforms that they can offer to the Philippines in support of AFP modernization efforts.

Both sides also tackled the upcoming 5th Asia Defense and Security, Crisis and Disaster Management Exhibition and Conference in September and the DND's hosting of the 2nd Joint Defense Committee Meeting on a mutually agreeable date this year.