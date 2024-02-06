LATEST

Legarda, DOST-PTRI commit to promote sustainable friendly textile solutions

LOOK: Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and the DOST-Philippine Textile Research Institute proudly present the recent Philippine textile innovations featuring Philippine Tropical Fabrics Uniform developed in collaboration with selected government institutions, as well as technological development in Bamboo-based Textiles and Natural Dyes on Tuesday, 6 February. The highlight is the commitment to promoting sustainable friendly textile solutions, contributing to the growth advancement of the Philippine textile industry.