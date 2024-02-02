Phl Navy now developing sustainable fleet build-up

The Department of National Defense on Friday bared the Philippine Navy is developing a sustainable fleet build-up to effectively perform its mandate in securing the territorial waters of the country.

However, the DND said it cannot provide additional information as to how will it operate.

The fleet build-up is part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization efforts.

“We would like to remind the public that only President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the Department of National Defense can issue official statements regarding firm commitments under the AFP Modernization Program,” the DND stated.