Resting witch face? Not at Maya Black’s Halloween party in the South

Midcentury Manila and Maya Black turned Somewhere in Nuvali into a Halloween playground of vintage finds, design discoveries, good food and live music on 31 Octobe, bringing a block-party spirit to the South.

There are worse ways to spend Halloween than wandering among beautifully designed furniture, vintage watches, vinyl records and people who can tell the difference between your everyday chair and a really expensive chair. Last 31 October, at Somewhere in Nuvali, Midcentury Manila and Maya Black threw a rather laid back party that made a persuasive case for spending the day doing very little except looking at interesting things, consuming exquisite grubs and listening to good music.

The Midcentury Manila x Maya Black Party had the loose, convivial character of a neighborhood block party, with the approach of a creative fair and the occasional sensation that I had somehow wandered into a private concert. Independent labels, vintage sellers, food vendors and music acts occupied the space, giving the afternoon a welcome lack of urgency. There was plenty to see, and no particular reason to rush through it.

Alvin Kasiban

Going through the exhibitions, “In Chairs We Trust” examined the history and enduring appeal of modernist seating which reminded me that a chair can be considerably more interesting than its primary function suggests. The Dept Store, meanwhile, brought together design objects and lifestyle finds in a carefully assembled retail space. Elsewhere, I found vintage watches, trendy eyewear, curated thrift pieces, sneakers, clothing, novelty accessories and enough vinyl records to keep a serious collector pleasantly occupied. Among the participating labels were Denimbros, Flower Mountains, Fortune, Leon Denim and Rafikimono.

Alvin Kasiban

The food stalls offered their own reasons to linger. Claui’s Bakeshop and Sarsa’s Field Kitchen were among the vendors, while Type A kept the coffee brewing. I found myself drifting between pastries, cookies and whatever else happened to catch my eye, which is generally how a good food market should be approached. Drinks were free-flowing, too, and available to guests whether or not they carried a Maya Black card. A small but meaningful detail, particularly when the afternoon threatens to become an evening.

The music took over gradually. Nacky San opened the program, followed by Diego Mapa, before electronic duo Tarsius shifted the mood into something more hypnotic. By the time Up Dharma Down took the stage at 8 p.m., the gathering had acquired the atmosphere of an intimate concert, albeit one where people could still wander off in search of another drink.

Alvin Kasiban

Maya Black cardholders received complimentary event access, 10 times Maya Miles on purchases at Midcentury Manila and the option to split qualifying purchases of at least ₱3,000 into three months of zero-interest Mini Payments.

The party itself was a one-night affair, but the exhibitions were set to continue on weekends until 20 December, 2026, which means you have plenty of time to return, take a closer look at the furniture and perhaps convince oneself that another vintage find is a perfectly sensible purchase.