Akabayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña took a jab at Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, after the latter’s appearance at the plenary deliberations of the proposed P785-million budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) at the Senate.

The lawmaker, a staunch critic of the Vice President, questioned the seeming selective approach that Duterte took when it came to appearing at the upper chamber.

“When asking for money, present. When she needs to explain how it was spent, absent. That isn’t just an outdated style, it’s the style of a squanderer,” Cendaña wrote in Filipino on a social media post.

“Hopefully before New Year, there will be a New VP as well. Hopefully it's someone that knows how to liquidate public funds and is truthful on their [Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth],” he added.

Cendaña’s remarks came directly after the Senate approved the budget of the OVP with no questions and objections from senators, observing parliamentary courtesy for Duterte’s office.

It is worth noting that the House of Representatives afforded the same unwritten tradition to the OVP during its own deliberations on the budget.

The budget marked the second-lowest ask of the office since Duterte assumed her post in 2022, roughly P50 million more than the budget the OVP was allocated in 2025 which was P733 million.

Duterte’s appearance at the Senate on Thursday marked the second time that she was seen at the august chamber since her impeachment trial began on 6 July.

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Despite her absence in the proceedings, she has been represented by her lawyers who are set to proceed with their presentation of their evidence in chief when the trial resumes this coming Tuesday, 1 December.

There have been calls from both the prosecution and senator-judges for the Vice President to personally appear in her impeachment to face queries regarding her alleged unexplained wealth head on.

Lead defense lawyer Atty. Sheila Sison, however, argued that her client could not be compelled to appear before her own trial, asserting that such orders would violate Duterte’s rights against self-incrimination.