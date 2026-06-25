NBI files qualified human trafficking charges vs. Mike Defensor, wife

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the complaint was based on evidence gathered during the raid, including corporate records, documentary evidence and the bureau's rescue operation involving more than 50 alleged victims.

During a press briefing, Matibag presented photographs and other evidence allegedly recovered from the establishment, including pregnancy test kits that investigators said were used to determine whether female workers had become pregnant.

The NBI said many of the women were considered vulnerable because they were single mothers seeking employment, making them susceptible to exploitation.

Matibag rejected claims that no trafficking had occurred because the women were not physically forced into prostitution, saying human trafficking may also involve the exploitation of economic vulnerability and working conditions.

"They are not just numbers. They are the reason why we are here," Matibag said, referring to the alleged victims.

The bureau also presented its findings on the ownership and corporate structure of companies allegedly linked to the establishment.

According to the NBI, records from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Cliff Point Development Corporation was linked to Pax Libera Mining, which investigators claimed was also controlled by the Defensor family.

Matibag said Mike Defensor, Julie Rose Defensor and several family members held key positions in the corporations, describing the arrangement as an "interlocking directorate" in which ownership and management allegedly remained within the family.

He added that although Mike Defensor's direct ownership in Cliff Point had allegedly changed over the years, investigators found that control remained through related corporations.

"The form and structure may have changed, but control remained with the Defensor couple and their family," Matibag said.

The complaint cites provisions of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act covering qualified trafficking, liability of corporate officers, alleged syndicate involvement and the large number of alleged victims.

Matibag said the corporate structure formed part of the evidence because it allegedly demonstrated who exercised control over the establishment's operations.

He also dismissed Defensor's claim that the investigation was politically motivated, saying the bureau relied solely on documentary evidence and findings gathered during the investigation.

Regarding reports that illegal drugs were recovered during the raid, Matibag said criminal charges had already been filed against individuals allegedly caught using prohibited substances, while other possible violations linked to the establishment remain under investigation.

He added that more individuals connected to the companies may be identified once the formal complaint is made public.

Matibag reminded the public that all respondents are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in court.

"No one is above the law," he said.