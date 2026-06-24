NBI to file human trafficking case vs ex-lawmaker Mike Defensor

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the complaint will be filed on Friday before the Pasig City Prosecutor's Office following the bureau's investigation into the establishment.

According to Matibag, evidence gathered by investigators allegedly showed Defensor's involvement in the operations of the KTV bar.

The NBI chief said investigators believe the former lawmaker was aware of the alleged trafficking activities taking place inside the establishment.

The bureau also cited the building's floor plan, which allegedly revealed violations of the National Building Code.

According to the NBI, Defensor was allegedly aware of and consented to structural modifications that facilitated the suspected trafficking operations, including the installation of concealed doors, hidden stairways and private rooms.

Defensor has denied the allegations, describing the case as politically motivated.

The NBI earlier filed charges against Defensor's wife, Julie Rose Defensor, and their son, Miguel Gabriel Defensor, in connection with the same incident.

The case stemmed from a raid conducted by authorities that allegedly uncovered the sexual exploitation of dozens of women inside the Pasig City establishment.